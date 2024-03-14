 Skip to main content

Apple’s latest DMA changes, new iPad Pro details, Apple AI ads platform 

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Mar 14 2024 - 11:10 am PT
0 Comments

Benjamin and Chance analyze the latest round of Apple’s changes to appease the EU, get hyped for the impending 2024 iPad Pro features, and news that Apple is testing an AI platform for advertising.

Apple Arcade is the topic in Happy Hour Plus, as we discuss how the service stacks up today compared to how it was presented in 2019.

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

