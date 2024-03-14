Apple’s latest DMA changes, new iPad Pro details, Apple AI ads platform 

Benjamin and Chance analyze the latest round of Apple’s changes to appease the EU, get hyped for the impending 2024 iPad Pro features, and news that Apple is testing an AI platform for advertising.
Apple Arcade is the topic in Happy Hour Plus, as we discuss how the service stacks up today compared to how it was presented in 2019.
Links
- Epic says Apple will reinstate developer account, clearing path for Epic Games Store on iPhone
- Apple will allow users to download apps directly from a developer’s website, in latest EU App Store rule change
- Apple revises App Store rules in the EU in response to developer feedback
- Here are the full dimensions of the 2024 iPad Air and iPad Pro
- A new iPad Pro is coming: Here are four things to expect
- What to expect from the new iPad Air
- New iPad Air will feature landscape front-facing camera, new rumor says
- iOS 17.4 beta hints at new iPad with landscape Face ID camera
- Apple developed chip equivalent to four M2 Ultras for Apple Car
- Apple talks with Mercedes detailed in new Apple Car report
- Report: Apple testing AI-powered ads platform
- Apple ramps up work on ad-supported Apple TV+ plan
- Apple Arcade criticized by developers for falling payouts and more
