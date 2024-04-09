Apple releases visionOS 1.1.2 software update for Vision Pro

Apple has released a new software update for Apple Vision Pro. visionOS 1.1.2 is now available. According to the release notes, visionOS 1.1.2 focuses on bug fixes.

Apple is also testing visionOS 1.2 for Apple Vision Pro users on the beta release cycle. A new build of visionOS 1.2 has also been released today.

The latest update to Apple Vision Pro is the first for April. Apple previously released visionOS 1.1.1 on March 21 alongside iOS 17.4.1. We’ll update you if we learn more about what’s inside today’s visionOS 1.1.2.

visionOS 1.1, released in early March, introduced mobile device management support for enterprise mail and calendar accounts. The software update also greatly improved the Persona beta feature.

More recently, Apple turned on spatial Persona support. This allows the virtual versions of friends and family to appear outside of the FaceTime window and inside other experiences.

Apps that work with spatial Persona include Apple Music, Apple TV, Freeform, and the third-party Game Room software. Game Room lets you play classics like solitary, chess, and hearts. It also works across platforms including iPhone and iPad.

