iOS 18 beta 3, plastic Apple Watch SE, Mayo’s Vision Pro experience

Benjamin finally gets a chance to try a Vision Pro for himself. iOS 18 beta 3 includes some welcome changes to the Photos app and the emoji keyboard, and tvOS beta adds InSight for the first time. There’s also rumors of a rigid plastic Apple Watch, and Ming-Chi Kuo lays out a roadmap for the iPhone’s telephoto zoom lens.

And in Happy Hour Plus, Benjamin talks about visiting the Battersea Apple Store, and camping at Silverstone this past weekend, as Apple simultaneously christened its ‘F1’ movie. Subscribe at 9to5mac.com/join.

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

Subscribe, Rate, and Review

9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus

Subscribe to 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus! Support Benjamin and Chance directly with Happy Hour Plus! 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus includes:

Ad-free versions of every episode

Pre- and post-show content

Monthly bonus episodes

Join for $5 per month or $50 a year at 9to5mac.com/join.

Feedback

Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads

Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com