iOS 18 beta 3, plastic Apple Watch SE, Mayo’s Vision Pro experience

Benjamin finally gets a chance to try a Vision Pro for himself. iOS 18 beta 3 includes some welcome changes to the Photos app and the emoji keyboard, and tvOS beta adds InSight for the first time. There’s also rumors of a rigid plastic Apple Watch, and Ming-Chi Kuo lays out a roadmap for the iPhone’s telephoto zoom lens.
And in Happy Hour Plus, Benjamin talks about visiting the Battersea Apple Store, and camping at Silverstone this past weekend, as Apple simultaneously christened its ‘F1’ movie. Subscribe at 9to5mac.com/join.
Hosts
Chance Miller
Benjamin Mayo
Links
- iOS 18 beta 3 now rolling out to developers
- iOS 18 beta 3: Here’s everything new
- iOS 18 beta 3 gives most third-party app icons dark mode versions
- iOS 18’s new ‘dynamic’ wallpaper option changes colors automatically
- Apple TV+ InSight feature now live with iOS 18 and tvOS 18 beta 3
- Apple Watch Series 10 to feature larger screen and thinner design, but new health features could be delayed
- Benjamin’s Apple Watch Ultra try-on
- Report: Apple testing next-gen Apple Watch SE made with plastic to cut costs
- iPhone 16 Pro to get same 5x zoom camera as Pro Max, bigger upgrades next year
- Benjamin’s Vision Pro photoshoot
- Apple Vision Pro: EyeSight, comfort, and more impressions from my latest demo
- Vision Pro: I just tried Apple’s first spatial computer, and here’s what I think
- 9to5Mac Happy Hour 438: Hands-on impressions and thoughts on Apple Vision Pro design and features
- Apple’s F1 new details: first trailer, budget dispute, IMAX runtime
- The first Apple TV+ summer blockbuster, Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 film, is titled ’F1’
