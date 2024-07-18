iOS 18 public beta, ‘new’ HomePod, Apple Intelligence data controversy

Benjamin and Chance give their thoughts on their favorite iOS 18 features, the ongoing debate about the redesigned Photos app, and more changes, as the OS hits public beta. There’s also been some focus on the data used to train Apple Intelligence, and Apple even released a ‘new’ HomePod this week.

And in Happy Hour Plus, Chance explains why Matter has just made everything worse, when it comes to the smart home experience. Join at 9to5mac.com/join.

