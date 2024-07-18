iOS 18 public beta, ‘new’ HomePod, Apple Intelligence data controversy

Benjamin and Chance give their thoughts on their favorite iOS 18 features, the ongoing debate about the redesigned Photos app, and more changes, as the OS hits public beta. There’s also been some focus on the data used to train Apple Intelligence, and Apple even released a ‘new’ HomePod this week.
And in Happy Hour Plus, Chance explains why Matter has just made everything worse, when it comes to the smart home experience. Join at 9to5mac.com/join.
Hosts
Chance Miller
Benjamin Mayo
Links
- iOS 18 public beta now available; here are all the new features
- iOS 18 adds new ‘Recovered’ album to the Photos app for finding lost or damaged content
- Apple releases watchOS 11 public beta 1
- tvOS 18 public beta 1 with InSight feature now available
- macOS Sequoia public beta 1 now available with iPhone Mirroring
- Apple releases new midnight color for HomePod mini, replacing space gray
- New HomePod corroborated by references to ‘HomeAccessory’
- Touchscreen-ready interface hidden in tvOS amid HomePod rumors
- Apple trained AI models on YouTube content without consent
- Apple says its OpenELM model doesn’t power Apple Intelligence amid YouTube controversy
- Apple TV+ scores Emmy nominations in every major 2024 category
