Apple releases fourth iOS 10.3.3 beta for iPhone and iPad

Apple has released the fourth iOS 10.3.3 beta for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. The first beta version only included new wallpapers for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and no other visible changes. We’ll update with any changes discovered below.
iOS 10.3.3 beta 3 is currently available to registered developers; a public beta version for iOS 10.3.3 is also available although today’s update may not be immediately available.
iOS 10.3.3 beta 4 Release Notes:
Notes and Known Issues
Managed and Shared Devices
Updating devices from a remote server is in development and may not work as expected.
openURL
When a third party application invokes openURL: on a tel://, facetime://, or facetime-audio:// URL, iOS displays a prompt and requires user confirmation before dialing.
SOS
SOS is only supported in India.
WebKit
Safari now supports the prefers-reduced-motion media query. This query allows a web developer to provide alternate page styles for users who are sensitive to large areas of motion. Users can change their preference for reduced motion in the Accessibility section of System Preferences.
In the iOS 10.3 update, Transport Layer Security (TLS) in Safari and WebKit no longer supports SHA-1 signed certificates that are issued from a root Certification Authority (CA) included in the operating system default trust store. All other TLS connections with SHA-1 signed certificates are deprecated. SHA-1 signed root CA certificates, enterprise-distributed SHA-1 certificates, and user-installed SHA-1 certificates are not affected. For more information, see https:// support.apple.com/kb/HT207459.
For a look back at what changes Apple included with iOS 10.3, check out our hands-on video below:
