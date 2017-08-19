This week’s top stories: iPhone 8 design teases, Apple shares six iOS 11 videos, new betas, Apple Watch 3 updates, & more

In this week’s top stories: Apple releases iOS 11 beta 6 and we break down what all is new, McDonald’s teases an iPhone 8 design, we see a new iPhone 8 ‘Home Bar’ and dark mode concept, Apple shares six new iOS 11 videos, Apple Watch Series 3 updates, and more.

Starting off with iPhone news this week, we see an iPhone 8 concept offering a look at a ‘Home Bar’ with virtual home button, dark mode, and more. McDonald’s sent out emails promoting its new mobile app that used images of the oft rumored iPhone 8 design and mocked up its app accordingly. We also see video footage of what is likely a production line for iPhone 8 dummy units and a sketchy report that the copper/gold iPhone 8 could be called ‘Blush Gold’.

iOS 11 beta 6 for developers and public version beta 5 are released this week. The biggest update in beta 6 may be the new ‘cop button’ feature that allows users to tap the home button five times to disable Touch ID, but it has usefulness for more than what the name implies.

Beta 6 also brings new app icons and tweaks to some existing icons, new AirPods animation, and more. Take a look at our hands on video of what’s new in iOS 11 beta 6. Apple also released a series of six new iOS 11 videos focused on new iPad features.

We also see more Apple Watch Series 3 news. A report from KGI forecasts there will be LTE and non-LTE models, but without an obviously new form factor. Later in the week KGI shares that the new Apple Watch will use an eSIM and will not support calling. Meanwhile, the newest Apple Watch is said to be in final testing and Chance shares why he thinks an Apple Watch with LTE has the potential to be a true iPhone replacement.

This week Benjamin and Jeff discuss the latest Apple Watch 3 rumors including LTE and cellular calling, the new iOS 11 beta 6 and what has changed, Apple’s billion dollar TV show buying budget, and Jeff’s Nintendo Switch video review.