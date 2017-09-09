Happy Hour Podcast 137 | Eleventh hour iPhone X and LTE Apple Watch leaks

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss 9to5Mac’s exclusive look at the leaked iOS 11 GM and what it reveals about the LTE Apple Watch and new iPhone X.
9to5Mac’s Happy Hour podcast is available for download on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sony A6500
New episodes of Happy Hour are available every week. As mentioned, you can download this podcast via iTunes or plug in our RSS feed link into your favorite podcasting app.
Note: Subscribing to the podcast feed will guarantee the latest episode is downloaded as soon as possible.
Hosts:
Here’s what we discussed in this episode:
- Leaked iOS 11 GM reveals several vibrant (and OLED black) new wallpapers and more [Video]
- iOS 11 GM leak seemingly leaks LTE Apple Watch with new face and Digital Crown [Video]
- LTE Apple Watch uses same phone number as iPhone, some carriers to offer free/cheaper trial plans
- Firmware points to new Apple Watch case finishes: ‘Blush Gold’ aluminium and ‘Gray’ ceramic
- iOS 11 GM leak confirms D22 ‘iPhone 8’ features: Portrait Lighting, True Tone Display, revised AirPods, much more
- KGI: Breakdown of iPhone 8 3D sensors, all colors to come with black front
- Here’s how setting up Face ID on the iPhone 8 will work
- iPhone 8 to feature Animoji, send 3D animated emoji based off your facial expressions
- Here’s how the iPhone 8 status bar will accommodate the notch
- iOS firmware indicates Apple to announce ‘iPhone 8’, ‘iPhone 8 Plus’ and ‘iPhone X’ on Tuesday
- iOS 11 + iPhone X tidbits: Face ID interface and setup, Camera app adjustments, more
Feedback? Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. Remember: Subscribe on iTunes to catch all of the episodes as they go live and thanks for listening!