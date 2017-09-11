Discover prematurely updates its website w/ references to ‘iPhone X Edition,’ new iPod touch, more

Discover this evening briefly updated its “Deals” website to reflect the release of the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X Edition, Apple Watch Series 3, iPod Touch (7th Generation), and Apple TV (2017). While it’s completely possible that Discover doesn’t have any inside information here, this move is the latest in a long list of corroboration about what Apple has in store for tomorrow…
Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover
Discover has since removed the mentions of Apple’s new devices from its website, but the screenshot above shows them under the “Exceptions” heading when talking about a cashback promotion.
Interestingly, Discover refers to the iPhone X Edition as opposed to just iPhone X. Many case companies are also tacking the ‘Edition’ on, but that could just be their way of playing both sides of the fence. Discover also mentions a 7th generation iPod touch, which the iOS 11 GM vaguely hinted at, but it’s unclear what exactly will be new.
Whether or not Discover actually has inside information here remains to be seen, but we’ll know it all in just over 12 hours when Tim Cook takes the stage of Steve Jobs Theater.
Read more info about what’s coming at the event below:
- Leaked iOS 11 GM reveals several vibrant (and OLED black) new wallpapers and more [Video]
- LTE Apple Watch with new face and red-accented digital crown
- New iPhone features: Portrait Lighting, True Tone Display, revised AirPods
- LTE Apple Watch uses same phone number as iPhone, some carriers to offer free/cheaper trial plans
- How setting up Face ID on the iPhone 8 will work
- iPhone 8 to feature Animoji, send 3D animated emoji based off your facial expressions
- How the iPhone 8 status bar will accommodate the notch
- Firmware points to new Apple Watch case finishes: ‘Blush Gold’ aluminium and ‘Gray’ ceramic
- iOS firmware indicates Apple to announce ‘iPhone 8’, ‘iPhone 8 Plus’ and ‘iPhone X’ on Tuesday
- iOS 11 + iPhone X tidbits: Face ID interface and setup, Camera app adjustments, more
- iPhone X: Six core A11 Fusion chip, wireless charging hints, Apple Pay + Face ID details, more
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: