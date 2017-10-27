Happy Hour Podcast 144 | Apple TV content plans, Face ID concerns, and preordering iPhone X

This week Benjamin and Zac catch up on Apple’s recent TV hires and upcoming show plans, reports of Face ID security changes and video hands-on leaks, which iPhone X we plan to pre-order, and a fast-forward to the middle of the night where we discuss how pre-orders went.
- Apple hires Channel 4 TV exec as company reportedly plans Apple Store-friendly original video content
- Apple adds Amazon Studios alum to its original content team for international role
- WSJ: Apple strikes deal with Steven Spielberg for new ‘Amazing Stories’ sci-fi
- Bloomberg: Apple lowered Face ID component specifications to make iPhone X easier to produce
- KGI: About 3 million iPhone X units will be available for launch, production improving in November
- Report: Apple will ship just 20 million iPhone X units in 2017 due to production issues
- Apple COO Jeff Williams met with Foxconn CEO today ahead of iPhone X launch
- Apple says retail stores will have iPhone X stock at launch, encourages customers to ‘arrive early’
- YouTube vlog provides close-up look at iPhone X ahead of launch, from inside Caffè Macs [updated]
- Brief hands-on video offers closer look at app switching on iPhone X
- iPhone X takes over Apple․com ahead of pre-orders
- iPhone X pre-approvals for iPhone Upgrade Program customers now open
