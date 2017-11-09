Happy Hour Podcast 146 | Apple Pay Cash, Face ID iPads, and deep dive into the iPhone X experience

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the Apple Pay Cash beta launching, Face ID and a new design coming to next year’s iPad Pros, and the first few days with iPhone X.
- Apple Pay Cash now available in beta on iOS 11.2 and watchOS 4.2 [Video]
- Report: Redesigned iPad Pros will gain Face ID, debut next year with updated Apple Pencil
- First iPhone X pre-orders arrive as sales begin at Apple Stores around the globe [Gallery]
- Reports that Apple Stores may have more iPhone X stock than expected for walk-in customers
- Apple shares gallery of images celebrating iPhone X launch around the world
- iPhone X launch day Apple Store queues drastically different from iPhone 8
- Apple releases iPhone X guided tour video to help users with changes and new features
- PSA: iOS 11.2 beta not yet available for iPhone X, ships with 11.0.1 [U]
- How to view your current battery percentage on iPhone X [Video]
- Some users experiencing iPhone X activation failures (updated)
- Apple says color and hue shifting, OLED burn-in expected on iPhone X
- How to navigate the Home button-less iPhone X using gestures [Video]
