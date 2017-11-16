Apple releases iOS 11.1.2 with fix for unresponsive iPhone X screen at cold temperatures

Apple has released the iOS 11.1.2 software update for iPhone and iPad. The update includes a fix for unresponsive iPhone X screen at cold temperatures

Apple previously promised a fix for the issue last week.

Prior to today’s release, Apple shipped iOS 11.1.1 to resolve the notorious auto-correct bug that turned ‘I’ into ‘A [?]’. Apple is also beta testing iOS 11.2 with developers and public beta testers. The upcoming release includes Apple Pay Cash in the United States, AirPlay 2 support, SiriKit for HomePod, and more.

Here are the full iOS 11.1.2 release notes:

iOS 11.1.2 includes bug fixes for your iPhone and iPad. This update:

Fixes an issue where the iPhone X screen becomes temporarily unresponsive to touch after a rapid temperature drop

Addresses an issue that could cause distortion in Live Photos and videos captured with iPhone X

Users can find the update available through the Settings app under General and Software Updates.

