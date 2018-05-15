What do you think of Apple’s butterfly keyboard design on MacBook and MacBook Pro? [Poll]

Apple’s butterfly keyboard has long-been controversial, but things were escalated over the weekend when a class action lawsuit was filed against the company over the keyboard.

It has now been over three years since Apple first introduced its butterfly keyboard with the 12-inch MacBook, later bringing it to the MacBook Pro line – but user sentiment seems to be growing increasingly negative.

Do you have issues with your MacBook or MacBook Pro keyboard?

Over the years, several problems have emerged with the butterfly keyboard. Users have reported issues such as stuck keys, general reliability concerns, keys randomly double registering, and more.

Over the weekend, a class action lawsuit was filed against Apple, claiming it knew of the problems with the keyboard and went ahead with the release anyway. The lawsuit also takes issue with Apple’s repair process for faulty keyboards, saying it doesn’t permanently fix problems during the repair process.

Apple itself has defended its ultra-thin keyboard design, saying that it’s relatively easy for users to clean the keyboard. The company regularly refers users to this support document, which shows users how to clean underneath their keyboard using a can of compressed air:

If your MacBook (2015 and later) or MacBook Pro (2016 and later) has an unresponsive key, or a key that feels different than the other keys when you press it, follow these steps to clean the keyboard with compressed air.

Many people frustrated with Apple’s butterfly keyboard design are hoping that the company turns things around with the next-generation MacBook lineup. There have been no indications of this in the rumor mill so far, though that’s not to say Apple isn’t hard at work on a solution.

We ran a similar poll last year, with 43 percent of users saying they liked the new keyboard and 35 percent saying they had reliability issues. Sentiment, however, seems to have grown more negative over the last year, so it will be interesting to see how things have changed.

Do you have problems with your MacBook or MacBook Pro keyboard? Or, do you prefer the new keyboard design? Let us know in the poll below and elaborate down in the comments.

