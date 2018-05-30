9to5Mac Happy Hour 175: Apple Watch Pride, HomePod stereo & AirPlay 2, macOS 10.14 wish list

- May. 30th 2018 8:43 pm PT

View Comments

This week Benjamin and Zac talk Apple Watch workout tracking, Apple’s new privacy portal in the EU, Apple Watch’s hidden Pride watch face, HomePod gaining calendar, stereo, and AirPlay 2 support, and macOS 10.14 wish list items.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneInGoogle Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

9to5Mac Happy Hour

Hosts:

Topics:

Feedback?

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!

Guides

9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple and technology.

9to5Mac Podcasts

9to5Mac Podcasts

About the Author

Zac Hall's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Mavic Pro
Sonos One

Sonos One