9to5Mac Happy Hour 175: Apple Watch Pride, HomePod stereo & AirPlay 2, macOS 10.14 wish list

This week Benjamin and Zac talk Apple Watch workout tracking, Apple’s new privacy portal in the EU, Apple Watch’s hidden Pride watch face, HomePod gaining calendar, stereo, and AirPlay 2 support, and macOS 10.14 wish list items.
- Apple launches new privacy portal, users can download a copy of everything Apple knows about them
- Here’s the new Apple Watch Pride face that will become available Monday
- iOS 11.4 with AirPlay 2, Messages in iCloud, HomePod stereo now available
- iOS 11.4 coming today, HomePod gains multiroom audio and stereo pairing with AirPlay 2
- Hands-on: HomePod’s AirPlay 2 multi-room audio, stereo pairing, and Calendar support [Video]
- Apple’s WWDC app for iOS updated ahead of next week’s event, includes new stickers
- Apple Events app updated on Apple TV ahead of June 4 WWDC keynote live stream
