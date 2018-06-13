Apple orders pre-teen investigative series based on viral reporter Hilde Lysiak

Apple continues its original content efforts today with yet another straight-to-series order. This time, the company has given an order for a drama series about a pre-teen investigative reporter Hilde Lysiak, according to a report from Variety.

Apple is said to have ordered 10 episodes for the series, which will follow a young girl who moves from Brooklyn a small lakeside town and chases a story that the town has tried to bury:

The series is “inspired by” the true story of Lysiak and her career as a reporter, which she began at the age of nine when she uncovered a murder in her hometown of Selinsgrove, PA and broke the news in a newspaper she started herself. Currently 12 years old, she serves as an activist trying “empower the next generation of influencers.”

The series is created and executive produced by Dana Fox and Dara Resnik. Joy Gorman Wettels and Sharlene Martin also executive produce. Jon M. Chu will direct and executive produce. The series is produced by Anonymous Content and Paramount Television.

Just yesterday, Apple poached a Broadway Video executive to join its worldwide video team. The company continues to make notable hires and order numerous series for its original content efforts, which are expected to be debuted in March of next year.

