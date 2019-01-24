iPhone XR best selling model in US, Max outsold XS 2:1 – CIRP

New data from CIRP, Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, shows that iPhone XR was the best selling iPhone model in the United States over the past fiscal quarter, accounting for nearly 40% of total sales. Interestingly, the iPhone XS and XS Max combined accounted for just over 25%.

Unsurprisingly, the iPhone XS was the most unpopular new iPhone, being outsold by its Max counterpart by a “more than two-to-one ratio”. Considering the XR subsequently outsells the XS Max by an even larger margin, we can assume there’s at least four iPhone XR sold for every one iPhone XS.

The report also makes mention of how upgraded storage options will be a big help to boost Apple over the coming years, as more users see the importance in buying above the standard base model.

From CIRP,

Since the first iPhone, Apple has offered upgraded storage as an option,”, said Mike Levin, CIRP Partner and Co-Founder. “For many years each additional storage level carried a $100 premium. Now iPhone prices increase from $50 to $200 for incremental storage, depending on the phone model and the size of the boost in storage. The percentage of iPhone buyers who paid up for increased storage grew to 38% this quarter from 33% in the year ago quarter. Based on the elevated pricing associated with larger storage, as well as the model mix sold in the quarter, we estimate Apple increased its ASP to well over $800

Visualized data showing iPhone sales YoY can be seen below,

Apple is scheduled to announce its Q1 fiscal results on January 29. The call will come at a time proceeding the first earnings revision made by the company in over 16 years.

Previously, we heard reports of Apple cutting iPhone XR, XS and XS Max prices to Chinese and Japanese suppliers.

Which iPhone model did you pick up this last year? Let us know in the comments below!

Related stories:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: