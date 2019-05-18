9to5Mac Happy Hour 225: iOS 12.3 release, Apple Pay stickers, iPhone XR 2 rumors

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss iOS 12.3 and the all-new Apple TV app, AirPlay 2 on Samsung Smart TVs, watchOS 5’s newest Apple Watch faces, Apple Pay stickers and how they work, iPhone XR 2 rumors, and more features expected in iOS 13.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Apple releases iOS 12.3 & tvOS 12.3 with new TV app, watchOS 5.2.1 & macOS 10.14.5 also now available
- Apple TV app and AirPlay 2 debut on Samsung Smart TVs alongside iOS 12.3 and tvOS 12.3 release
- iOS 12.4 developer beta released ahead of Apple Card launch
- Apple announces support for Apple Pay NFC stickers, partners with Bird scooters and more
- Latest 2019 iPhone molds leak once again show square camera bump coming to all three new phones
- Report: 2019 iPhone XR to be available in two new colors, replacing coral and blue
- Bloomberg: iOS 13 revamps Health and Reminders, watchOS 6 adds Calculator, Voice Memos, Books and App Store apps
Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: Go to LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR and get $50 OFF toward your first job post!
Follow Zac:
Follow Benjamin:
Follow 9to5Mac:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
Episode reposted to resolve playback issues in podcast apps.