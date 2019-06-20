9to5Mac Happy Hour 230: iOS 13 beta 2, new Apple TV features, 2020 iPhone screen sizes

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple HomeKit Secure Video, changes in iOS 13 beta 2 including a new Portrait filter, SMB Server support, a new subscription warning, and design changes to CarPlay.
Also discussed: a new feature coming in watchOS 6, new faces on older watches, Wireless Audio Sync and PIP for Apple TV, potential improvements to Mojave’s built-in apps in macOS Catalina, 2020 iPhone rumors, Apple Card testing, changes being tested at select Apple Stores, and more.
- Logitech plans to support HomeKit Secure Video with Circle 2 Wired later this year
- Zac Hall on Twitter: “Why isn’t this portrait filter called Jony Ive’s white room? https://t.co/BAP3pBwocq… “
- iOS 13 beta 2 enables SMB Server connectivity in the Files app
- iOS 13 adds new subscription warning for users
- Hands-on with CarPlay in iOS 13: New apps, light mode, more
- Apple Watch users will be able to delete stock apps with watchOS 6
- iOS 13 includes an updated HomePod setup process
- What’s new in iOS 13 beta 2? Files improvements, Camera updates, more
- iOS 13 uses your iPhone microphone to fix Apple TV audio sync issues
- 2018 UHD Smart TV (NU6900) | Owner Information & Support | Samsung US
- Project Catalyst to improve existing Mac apps on Catalina
- Apple’s Beddit sleep tracking company launches beta program for testing new features
- Ming-Chi Kuo reports 2020 iPhone lineup to feature new smaller and larger OLED screen sizes, 5G connectivity
- Apple Card test expands to retail employees
- New Apple Store design changes prioritize a straightforward shopping experience
- Apple Watch Activity Challenge set for International Day of Yoga- 9to5Mac
- Yoga Studio: Mind & Body on the App Store
- Asana Rebel on the App Store
- 9to5Mac Daily: June 19, 2019
