9to5Mac Happy Hour 230: iOS 13 beta 2, new Apple TV features, 2020 iPhone screen sizes

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple HomeKit Secure Video, changes in iOS 13 beta 2 including a new Portrait filter, SMB Server support, a new subscription warning, and design changes to CarPlay.

Also discussed: a new feature coming in watchOS 6, new faces on older watches, Wireless Audio Sync and PIP for Apple TV, potential improvements to Mojave’s built-in apps in macOS Catalina, 2020 iPhone rumors, Apple Card testing, changes being tested at select Apple Stores, and more.

