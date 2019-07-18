Apple releasing third public beta of iOS 13 to users today

Apple today is releasing the third public beta of iOS 13 to users. This update comes following the release of the fourth developer beta yesterday. Apple is also releasing the third public betas of macOS Catalina and tvOS 13 today.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

iOS 13 developer beta 4 included a handful of changes, including interface tweaks to Photos and the Share Sheet. It also closed a security vulnerability that allowed anyone to access passwords stored in the Settings app without Face ID or Touch ID authentication.

If you’re running the public beta of iOS 13 or iPadOS 13, you’ll be able to update via the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. The update is rolling out now and should be available to most users soon. If you’re not already running the public beta of iOS 13, read our full how-to guide right here.

Curious what Apple’s major software versions will do for your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac? Catch up on 9to5Mac’s coverage below:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: