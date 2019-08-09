9to5Mac Happy Hour 237: iOS 13 and watchOS 6 beta changes, Apple Card launch, and the upgraded Shortcuts app
This week Benjamin and Zac unpack Apple’s latest software beta changes in iOS 13 and watchOS 6, the upgraded Shortcuts app and HBO in Apple TV Channels, the limited launch of Apple Card in the US, rumors about future iPhones with Face ID and under-the-screen Touch ID, Apple’s Siri privacy issue and new Bug Bounty Program announcements, new accessories including the upgraded LG 5K display and Mophie’s AirPower alternative, using HomeBridge and an IR blaster for a HomeKit fan, and much more.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by HomeIQ: Get 60% off the HomeIQ OnlyBrush smart toothbrush & travel kit w/ Qi wireless charging and iOS/Apple Watch control $60 (Reg. $149).
Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: Go to LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR and get $50 OFF toward your first job post!
Sponsored by MyWallSt: Listeners can access the entire MyWallSt app for free for 30 days instead of the normal 7 days to get access to market-beating stock picks and expert guidance.
Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Hands-on: iOS 13 beta 5 changes and features [Video]
- Hands-on: iOS 13 beta 6 changes and features [Video]
- Hands-on: Apple Card application and approval, Wallet app, iPad support, more
- Apple winds down Barclaycard partnership ahead of Apple Card launch, Apple Card app reportedly coming to iPad
- Kuo: Apple to release iPhone with both Face ID and under-screen Touch ID in 2021
- Apple reviewing Siri audio grading practices, will let users opt out in future
- Apple vastly expands security bounty program: higher payouts, ‘dev’ devices, Mac support
- New LG UltraFine 5K display now on sale, works with Mac or iPad Pro
- Mophie’s new multi-device wireless chargers now in stock at Apple Stores
- Sonos holding two-day media event in New York City later this month, new audio products expected
- 9to5Mac Watch Time podcast episode 3: Apple Watch and managing mental health with Alex Cox
- AWC 290 – Special Guest Zac Hall from 9to5Mac
- Subscribe, Rate, and Review 9to5Mac Happy Hour!
Follow Zac:
Follow Benjamin:
Follow 9to5Mac:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!