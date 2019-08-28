9to5Mac Happy Hour 240: iPhone ‘Walkie-Talkie’, Siri changes, iOS 13.1 confusion

This week Benjamin and Zac talk about positive things coming to HomeKit this year, opportunities for advancements in HomeKit going forward, Zac’s review-in-progress of the Peloton bike and treadmill system with Apple Watch, a cool kid’s stationary bike with an Apple TV game, creative uses for the Voice Memos app on watchOS 6, the search for the perfect MacBook Pro and iPad Pro charger, Apple’s planned and cancelled iPhone “Walkie-Talkie” project, Siri improving at providing simple answers, Apple’s formal response to privacy issues with Siri grading, the surprise release of iOS 13.1, and much more.
