UFC 245 Usman vs. Covington is set for T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 14 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. Read on below for how to watch the fight on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

UFC fights are PPV through ESPN and you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription. For new customers, there’s a deal to get both a year of ESPN+ and access to UFC 245 Usman vs. Covington at a 25% discount ($80, reg. $110).

Here’s how ESPN+ describes its UFC coverage:

Experience UFC like never before with exclusive live Fight Nights, hundreds of fight cards, UFC original shows, in-depth analysis, real-time statistics, and the best from the UFC catalog.

Other UFC 245 fights include Holloway vs. Volkanovski, Nunes vs. De Randamie, Moraes vs. Aldo, Yan vs. Faber, and more. Early prelims start at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:14 p.m. PT with the main event set for 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

How to watch UFC 245 Usman vs. Covington on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV

If you’re not an ESPN+ customer yet:

Buy access to UFC 245 and a year of ESPN+ at a 25% discount (you’ll create an ESPN+ account as part of the process) To watch UFC 245, head to the ESPN app on your Apple device Choose the ESPN+ tab Swipe down a bit to find UFC 245

Alternately, you can buy UFC 245 on a Mac or PC here and watch on any supported device, including the web.

If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

Buy access to the fight for $60 To watch the fights, open the ESPN app on your Apple Device Head to the ESPN+ tab Swipe down and look for UFC 245

