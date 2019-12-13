UFC 245 Usman vs. Covington is set for T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 14 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. Read on below for how to watch the fight on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
UFC fights are PPV through ESPN and you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription. For new customers, there’s a deal to get both a year of ESPN+ and access to UFC 245 Usman vs. Covington at a 25% discount ($80, reg. $110).
Here’s how ESPN+ describes its UFC coverage:
Experience UFC like never before with exclusive live Fight Nights, hundreds of fight cards, UFC original shows, in-depth analysis, real-time statistics, and the best from the UFC catalog.
Other UFC 245 fights include Holloway vs. Volkanovski, Nunes vs. De Randamie, Moraes vs. Aldo, Yan vs. Faber, and more. Early prelims start at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:14 p.m. PT with the main event set for 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.
How to watch UFC 245 Usman vs. Covington on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV
If you’re not an ESPN+ customer yet:
- Buy access to UFC 245 and a year of ESPN+ at a 25% discount (you’ll create an ESPN+ account as part of the process)
- To watch UFC 245, head to the ESPN app on your Apple device
- Choose the ESPN+ tab
- Swipe down a bit to find UFC 245
Alternately, you can buy UFC 245 on a Mac or PC here and watch on any supported device, including the web.
If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:
- Buy access to the fight for $60
- To watch the fights, open the ESPN app on your Apple Device
- Head to the ESPN+ tab
- Swipe down and look for UFC 245
Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:
iPhone & iPad:
- What is mini LED and what could it mean for iPad and MacBook?
- How to find out when your iPhone 11 camera is using Deep Fusion
- How to quickly select, move, and delete notes on iPhone and iPad with two-finger tap
- How to remove Memoji Stickers from your iPhone keyboard
- How to use the Deep Fusion iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro camera feature
- iOS 13: How to use custom fonts on iPhone and iPad
- How to edit messages on iPhone and iPad with two-finger tap
- How to use the ‘Remind when messaging’ feature on iPhone, iPad, and Mac
- How to use the ultra wide camera on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
Mac:
- How to restore deleted iCloud contacts, calendars, and bookmarks
- Getting the 16-inch MacBook Pro? Here’s how to wipe your MacBook before selling or giving it away
- Selling your MacBook? Here’s how to repair the butterfly keyboard for free and get more money
- How to check iPad and Mac Sidecar requirements
- How to create a bootable macOS Catalina 10.15 USB install drive [Video]
- How to sync iPhone and iPad to your Mac in macOS Catalina without iTunes
AirPods Pro:
- How to get AirPods Pro ear tip replacements
- How to clean your dirty AirPods Pro and charging case
- AirPods Pro: How to customize Force Sensor controls
- AirPods Pro: How to use Ear Tip Fit Test and change tips
- AirPods Pro: How to use noise cancellation and Transparency mode
- AirPods Pro vs Powerbeats Pro: How specs, size, price, and more compare
- What’s the difference in AirPods and AirPods Pro? Here’s how size, price, and features compare
- How to find your AirPods Pro serial number
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: