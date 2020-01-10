Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Hyper: If you’re at CES 2020, stop by the Hyper booth to check out their latest USB-C hubs. You can also get an exclusive sneak peek at the new heavy duty Hyper USB-C hubs here.
Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Pioneer’s 2020 Wireless CarPlay lineup includes a premium 10.1-inch floating receiver for your old car
- Alpine debuts giant iPad Pro-sized CarPlay receiver plus first weather-resistant 9-inch CarPlay option for Jeep Wrangler
- Apple accused of stealing Masimo trade secrets for Apple Watch health features
- Apple Watch saves Brazilian man after heart alerts lead to life-threatening tachycardia diagnosis
- A decade of iPads in my life – from ‘movie Kindle’ onwards
- Apple’s $5 weekend movie sale includes 4K, action, comedy, more
- Apple Watch Series 5 up to $70 off across various styles and configurations
- 9to5Toys on Twitter
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Chance:
Follow Trevor:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.