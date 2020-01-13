Apple’s Smart Battery Case is a popular way to give iPhone extra battery life along with some unique touches that third-party cases can’t offer. If you’ve been having issues with yours, you may be eligible for a free replacement for iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max Smart Battery Cases.

Apple recently announced its Smart Battery Case replacement program made for its 2018 iPhones. Affected models will see the following issues:

Battery case will not charge or charges intermittently when plugged into power

Battery case does not charge the iPhone or charges it intermittently

Apple highlights there is no safety risk with the problematic Smart Battery Cases that were manufactured last year. The replacement program covers the Smart Battery Cases for two years after their initial sale.

Affected units were manufactured between January 2019 and October 2019. This is not a safety issue and Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will replace eligible battery cases, free of charge.

How to get your iPhone Smart Battery Case replaced for free

Set up an appointment at an Apple Store or try your luck getting a walk-in appointment. Get in touch with an Apple Authorized Service Provider . Getting a replacement over the phone doesn’t appear to be an option as Apple says, “Your Smart Battery Case will be examined prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this program.”

Further details on the Smart Battery Replacement Program include:

Apple may restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase.

This worldwide Apple program doesn’t extend the standard warranty coverage of the Smart Battery Case.

The program covers affected Smart Battery Case for two years after the first retail sale of the unit.

The affected battery cases will be disposed of in an environmentally friendly way.

