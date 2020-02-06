Netflix has answered the pleas of its customers by creating a way to turn off the autoplay previews feature on the platform’s homepage. Follow along for how to do it.
Netflix shared the update in response to a witty tweet from Sarah Hollowell that hilariously described how badly she wanted to turn off autoplay previews…
my entire kingdom for a way to turn off the autoplay while browsing Netflix
Netflix responded today with:
We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear — members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix. Here’s how: netflix.com/previewsetting
You can’t change this setting from the Netflix app, so you’ll need to log in to your account on the web. Keep in mind you’ll need to do this on a per-account basis but the change will be applied to all devices you access your account from.
How to turn off Netflix autoplay previews
- Log in to your Netflix account on the web
- Choose Manage Profiles from the menu (you may need to click the profile icon in the top right first)
- Pick the profile you want to update
- Uncheck the box next to Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices
- Click Save
Here’s what that looks like:
Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:
iPhone & iPad:
- iPhone: How to turn off Ultra Wideband chip to prevent background location tracking
- iPhone: How to turn off Live Photos for existing pictures
- iPhone: How to remove location data from photos and videos before sharing
- iPhone: 5 tips to declutter and organize apps, emails, messages, photos, more
- How to use the Apple Pencil screenshot shortcut on iPad
- How to find out when your iPhone 11 camera is using Deep Fusion
- How to use the Deep Fusion iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro camera feature
- How to edit messages on iPhone and iPad with two-finger tap
- How to use the ultra wide camera on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
AirPods Pro:
- Audio not working for one of your AirPods? Here’s how to fix it
- How to get AirPods Pro ear tip replacements
- How to clean your dirty AirPods Pro and charging case
- AirPods Pro: How to customize Force Sensor controls
- AirPods Pro: How to use Ear Tip Fit Test and change tips
- AirPods Pro: How to use noise cancellation and Transparency mode
- AirPods Pro vs Powerbeats Pro: How specs, size, price, and more compare
- What’s the difference in AirPods and AirPods Pro? Here’s how size, price, and features compare
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.