Netflix has answered the pleas of its customers by creating a way to turn off the autoplay previews feature on the platform’s homepage. Follow along for how to do it.

Netflix shared the update in response to a witty tweet from Sarah Hollowell that hilariously described how badly she wanted to turn off autoplay previews…

my entire kingdom for a way to turn off the autoplay while browsing Netflix

Netflix responded today with:

We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear — members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix. Here’s how: http://netflix.com/previewsetting

You can’t change this setting from the Netflix app, so you’ll need to log in to your account on the web. Keep in mind you’ll need to do this on a per-account basis but the change will be applied to all devices you access your account from.

How to turn off Netflix autoplay previews

Log in to your Netflix account on the web Choose Manage Profiles from the menu (you may need to click the profile icon in the top right first) Pick the profile you want to update Uncheck the box next to Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices Click Save

Here’s what that looks like:

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

iPhone & iPad:

AirPods Pro:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: