9to5Mac Happy Hour 264: Swift Playgrounds on Mac, state of Catalyst, 5G iPhone rumors

Apple Swift Playgrounds iPad app comes to the Mac, we talk about the ongoing state of Mac Catalyst apps, cheap iPhone and 5G iPhone rumors, and more.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Have a question about the 2020 election? Siri can now answer it for you
- You can now opt-out of receiving subscription renewal emails from Apple
- Oscar winner Taika Waititi says Writers Guild union needs to get Apple to fix the MacBook keyboards
- France has fined Apple $27M for adding battery management features to iPhones
- Apple launches Swift Playgrounds app for the Mac, built using Catalyst
- Apple launches purchase button for AR Quick Look feature with Home Depot and Wayfair on board
- iPhone 9 price: Starting even lower than the iPhone 8
- Digitimes: Coronavirus production delays will not affect iPhone 12 September launch, high demand for 5G A14 chips
- SwitchGlass app brings a customizable application switcher to macOS
- Marshall Ramsey on digital sketching with iPad Pro and Apple Pencil
- 9to5Mac Watch Time episode 15: watchOS 7 concepts with Matt Birchler
