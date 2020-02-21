9to5Mac Happy Hour 265: Apple Music updates, iPhone 9 rumors, iOS 14 default apps

Apple Music gains new features, coronavirus forces Apple to adjust earnings guidance (again), new iPhone SE and iPad Pro rumors continue, and Apple may finaly be considering third-party default apps.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn or through our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. New episodes are released every Friday.
Sponsored by Capterra: Visit Capterra.com/HappyHour today and join the millions of people who use Capterra each month.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Ming-Chi Kuo casts doubt on 2×2 MIMO uplink support for 5G iPhone 12
- Three is launching 5G in time for ‘critical’ launch of new iPhones
- Pandora now lets you stream music on the Apple Watch without iPhone
- iPhone 12 may use custom 5G antenna with Qualcomm modems
- Apple March event rumored: iPhone 9 and more expected
- Apple says it won’t hit Q2 revenue target due to coronavirus
- Tim Cook details Apple’s response to coronavirus outbreak in memo to employees
- Bloomberg: iPhone SE 2 on track to launch in March despite coronavirus production delays, new iPad Pro in first half of the year
- Digitimes: New ’12-inch’ iPad Pro in production with 3D-sensing rear camera, likely March launch
- Alternate albums now get smarter handling on Apple Music
- Kuo: Ultra-wide band chip production ramp predicts Q3 2020 launch for Apple AirTags
- watchOS 6.1.3 for Apple Watch available today with critical bug fixes
- iPhone 9 mass production ‘likely’ delayed due to coronavirus, report says
- China to Taiwan: Apple shifting production over coronavirus
- Bloomberg: Apple considers allowing iPhone users to set third-party web browsers and email apps as defaults, native Spotify on HomePod
- Apple Music for Mac adds time-synced lyrics feature in latest macOS 10.15.4 beta
- Episode 32: CES and HomeKit Roundtable with Special Guests Zac Hall, Adam Justice and Richard Gunther
- Subscribe, Rate, and Review 9to5Mac Happy Hour!
Announcing my new project: https://t.co/Ba418qm5Cd. A place for me to write about space news and history that interests me.
— Zac Hall (@apollozac) February 19, 2020
Follow Zac:
Follow Benjamin:
Follow 9to5Mac:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: