9to5Mac Happy Hour 265: Apple Music updates, iPhone 9 rumors, iOS 14 default apps

- Feb. 21st 2020 6:54 am PT

0

Apple Music gains new features, coronavirus forces Apple to adjust earnings guidance (again), new iPhone SE and iPad Pro rumors continue, and Apple may finaly be considering third-party default apps.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn or through our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. New episodes are released every Friday.

Sponsored by Capterra: Visit Capterra.com/HappyHour today and join the millions of people who use Capterra each month.

Stories we discuss in this episode:

Follow Zac:

Instagram @apollozac

Twitter @apollozac

Follow Benjamin:

Twitter @bzamayo

Follow 9to5Mac:

Instagram @9to5mac

Twitter @9to5mac

Facebook

Listen & Subscribe:

Share your thoughts!

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

9to5Mac Podcasts Network

9to5Mac Podcasts Network
9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple and technology.

About the Author

Zac Hall's favorite gear

Sony RX100 VI

Sony RX100 VI
Beats Powerbeats Pro

Beats Powerbeats Pro