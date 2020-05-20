Today at Apple turns 3 with new at home session created in American Sign Language

Global Accessibility Awareness Day is May 21, and Apple has created a timely new Today at Apple at Home session filmed entirely in American Sign Language. The new creative session coincides with the third anniversary of Today at Apple’s rollout to every Apple Store around the world.

In the latest video, you’ll learn how to create a fun video in the Clips app using an “infinite loop” effect. By collaborating on clips with friends and family, you can stay connected while staying at home. The session is hosted by Gus, a Creative Pro at Apple Carnegie Library. Last year, the DC flagship store became the first to offer interpreters at Today at Apple sessions and employed a team with more than 20 employees fluent in American Sign Language.

Today at Apple at Home began in April in exchange for the in-person creative sessions no longer possible at Apple Stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Apple’s Creative Pros have been filming the activities from their homes and adding new sessions regularly. Most recently, subtitles have been added to existing videos in many languages.

Watch the full video on the Today at Apple at Home website.

Three years ago on May 20, Apple kicked off the global launch weekend for Today at Apple, celebrating creativity at every Apple Store around the world. Although most Apple Stores remain closed on the program’s third anniversary due to the pandemic, the new at home session is a fun way to commemorate the journey so far.

Accessibility is one of Apple’s core values, and the company celebrates Global Accessibility Awareness Day every year by highlighting ways technology empowers people to create great things. Apple’s website offers accessibility tips across all of its products and a collection of inspiring stories from artists achieving their potential thanks to Apple’s accessibility features.

Prior to the global health crisis, Apple Stores around the world offered in-person Today at Apple accessibility sessions with resources for the deaf and hard of hearing communities, those with vision loss, and individuals with reduced mobility.

