9to5Mac Happy Hour 278: iOS 13.5 release, iPhone 12 EarPods, Apple TV+ back catalog

Benjamin and Zac unpack the release of iOS 13.5 and the Apple/Google Exposure Notification API app adoption, Apple Watch 2020 Pride bands and faces, Ming-Chi Kuo’s prediction that iPhone 12 won’t include EarPods in the box, Apple TV+ potentially buying a back catalog of content, a new Tom Hanks film coming to the service, and much more.
Stories:
- Apple releases iOS 13.5, here are the new features
- [Update: Now available] watchOS 6.2.5 enables ECG and Irregular heart rhythm notifications for Apple Watch in Saudi Arabia
- New Apple Watch faces: 2020 Pride and rainbow Gradient [update: more]
- Apple releases two new Pride Edition Sport Bands for Apple Watch
- Looking for the new Rainbow color on your Apple Watch? watchOS 6.2.5 may have lost it
- Kuo: Apple may not include EarPods headphones in iPhone 12 box to boost AirPods sales
- Bloomberg: Apple TV+ tops 10 million subscribers, company buying TV show and movie back catalog to expand service
- Apple TV+ inks $70 million deal to premiere upcoming Tom Hanks film ‘Greyhound’
- Apple TV+ comedy ‘Mythic Quest’ set to debut shot on iPhone quarantine episode on May 22
- ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ to become a Spotify exclusive, leaving Apple Podcasts
- Next Apple Watch Activity Challenge set for World Environment Day next month
Chapters:
00:00:00 — iOS 13.5 now available
00:23:50 — Apple Watch 2020 Pride faces and bands
00:34:28 — iPhone 12 EarPods
00:48:15 — Apple TV+ back catalog
01:04:25 — Apple Podcast originals
01:09:00 — Yobi B3 HomeKit doorbell
01:18:30 — Apple Watch Activity Challenge
01:21:35 — Wrap up
