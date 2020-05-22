9to5Mac Happy Hour 278: iOS 13.5 release, iPhone 12 EarPods, Apple TV+ back catalog

- May. 22nd 2020 8:09 am PT

0

Benjamin and Zac unpack the release of iOS 13.5 and the Apple/Google Exposure Notification API app adoption, Apple Watch 2020 Pride bands and faces, Ming-Chi Kuo’s prediction that iPhone 12 won’t include EarPods in the box, Apple TV+ potentially buying a back catalog of content, a new Tom Hanks film coming to the service, and much more.

Stories:

Chapters:

00:00:00 — iOS 13.5 now available

00:23:50 — Apple Watch 2020 Pride faces and bands

00:34:28 — iPhone 12 EarPods

00:48:15 — Apple TV+ back catalog

01:04:25 — Apple Podcast originals

01:09:00 — Yobi B3 HomeKit doorbell

01:18:30 — Apple Watch Activity Challenge

01:21:35 — Wrap up

