9to5Mac Happy Hour 280: Rumored iPad upgrades, Apple News+ Audio hands on, more iOS 14 leaks

Stories:
- 9to5Mac Watch Time 24: A conversation on race with Ish ShaBazz (In memory of George Floyd)
- Killing of George Floyd: Tim Cook memo to all staff
- Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks out on George Floyd’s ‘senseless killing’ in open letter on racism and equality
- Apple temporarily closes US retail stores in wake of widespread looting and protests
- Boarded up Apple Stores become unofficial canvases for peaceful protest
- Apple Music joins wider music industry Black Out Tuesday awareness campaign with app takeover
- Apple Music’s Zane Lowe brings interviews with iconic artists to new podcast
- iOS 13.5.5 code provides evidence of future Apple services bundle in development
- Here’s our first look at new Apple News+ Audio hidden feature in iOS 13.5.5 beta
- First look: Apple News+ Audio in iOS 13.5.5 beta [Video]
- iOS 14 to include built-in translator in Safari, full Apple Pencil support on websites
- Report: iOS 14 will support all iPhones that run iOS 13
- Report: Fourth-generation iPad Air to switch to USB-C, iPad mini sticking with Lightning
- Fast 5G and mini-LED in iPad Pro models Q1 or Q2 2021
- [Update: Apple explains] Apple doubles cost of RAM upgrade for entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro
- iPhone 12 launch in october, says new supply-chain report
- Next Apple Watch Activity Challenge set for World Environment Day this week
- Stacktrace Podcast 086: “Into the void of the internet”
