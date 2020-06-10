How to make HomeKit Automations in the Home app

- Jun. 10th 2020 12:01 am PT

0

Getting your home outfitted with HomeKit devices at a basic level is great, as you’ll have control from your iPhone and with Siri. But the best part of HomeKit is arguably the Automations you can set up. Read along for how to make HomeKit Automations in the Home app.

A home truly becomes smart when you can have devices like your lights, blinds, locks, thermostat, motion sensors, and more working in concert automatically without having to issue commands or touch your iPhone.

With the Home app, Apple includes a nice user interface to quickly and easily create Automations that help you get the most out of your HomeKit devices.

How to make HomeKit Automations in the Home app

  1. On iPhone or iPad choose the Automation tab in the bottom right corner (on the Mac Home app Automation tab is in the top center-ish area)
  2. Tap the + icon in the top right corner
  3. Chose an option for what will trigger your Automation (e.g. time of day, motion sensor, people arriving or leaving, etc.)
  4. Follow the prompts
  5. Choose what HomeKit devices are involved and how they should respond to the Automation being triggered
  6. When finished, tap Done in the top right corner

Here’s how the process looks on iPhone:

In the example below, I set up a HomeKit motion sensor to turn off the living room lights at night when no motion is detected while turning on a small kitchen light that makes it convenient to grab a glass of water in the middle of the night.

How to make HomeKit automation walkthrough 2

After picking what will trigger your Automation and the parameters around that, you can pick one or more HomeKit devices to respond to the trigger:

How to make HomeKit automation walkthrough 1

As shown in the middle screenshot above, you can test the Automation before you tap Done in the top right corner.

Don’t forget to take advantage of making multiple HomeKit Automations.

For more help with HomeKit, check out our other tutorials:

And be sure to check out our HomeKit Weekly series diving into all things HomeKit!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
HomeKit

HomeKit

HomeKit is Apple's home automation app/framework that lets you control connected accessories from your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, HomePod, and Siri.
Basics

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.