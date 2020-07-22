Apple releases iPadOS 14 and iOS 14 beta 3 to developers

Two weeks after the release of the second developer beta and a month after WWDC 2020, Apple will release iOS 14 beta 3 to developers today. iOS 14 brings new features such as widgets, the App Library, and more. The third beta will bring further refinements to the new features and continued stability improvements.

iOS 14 beta 3 details

iOS 14 beta 3 is available to developers via an over-the-air update. To install the update, simply head to the Settings app, choose General, then choose Software Update. If you don’t immediately see iOS 14 beta 3 available for download, keep checking as the update is still rolling out.

The second developer beta of iOS 14 was released two weeks ago with a handful of small but notable updates, including changes to Picture in Picture, a mew Files widget, App Library changes, and more. You can find all of the details on what changed in iOS 14 beta 2 here.

Apple’s new software version won’t be complete until the fall, at which point it will be released to the general public. Testers should still expect performance and stability issues when running iOS 14 beta 3 on primary devices for the time being.

Curious what Apple’s major software versions will do for your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac? Catch up on 9to5Mac‘s coverage below:

We also expect Apple to release iPadOS 14 beta 3, macOS 11 Big Sur beta 3, tvOS 14 beta 3, and watchOS 7 beta 3 today. Apple released iOS 14 to public beta testers just under two weeks ago. We expect a new build to be released to public beta users sometime this week as well.

If you spot any changes in iOS 14 beta 3, or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with today’s releases right here at 9to5Mac today and through the rest of the week.

Apple is debuting a "Summer Newsletter" to cover topics during the beta period: pic.twitter.com/j2vedSeQqx — Kyle Seth Gray (@kylesethgray) July 22, 2020

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: