9to5Mac Happy Hour 292: iPad Air 4 design, Apple TV+ AR, iPhone 12 rumors

There’s a new iPad Air 4 on the way, Apple has augmented reality plans for TV+ bonus content, and Benjamin and Zac unpack the week in iPhone 12 rumors.
Tune in at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT:
Sponsored by Sun Basket and Raycon Earbuds — check out both to support the podcast!
Stories
- Alleged iPad Air 4 pamphlet shows new full-screen design, Touch ID power button, USB-C
- Apple Watch Series 6 and new iPad models appear in Eurasian filings
- iPadOS 14 now lets you interact with Siri and apps at the same time
- Report: Apple TV+ to add augmented reality bonus content next year
- Apple reportedly acquires VR startup ‘Spaces’
- Users can now create Shortcuts to switch accounts on Apple TV with iOS 14 and tvOS 14
- Rumors: Images claim to show iPhone 12 Pro Max camera features, 120hz display settings, notch size
- Apple releases iOS 14 public beta 6 with time picker changes, Spatial Audio toggle, more
- Bloomberg: Apple developing ‘less ambitious’ wireless charger following AirPower cancellation
- Apple updates iMovie for iPhone, iPad, and Mac with new filters, soundtracks, and more
- Apple unveils Final Cut Pro X update with proxy workflow improvements, performance upgrades, more
- Judge temporarily restrains Apple from blocking Unreal Engine, Fortnite ban upheld for now
- Which U.S. states are using Apple’s Exposure Notification API for COVID-19 contact tracing?
Follow
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
Subscribe
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel