9to5Mac Happy Hour 292: iPad Air 4 design, Apple TV+ AR, iPhone 12 rumors

- Aug. 27th 2020 9:51 am PT

There’s a new iPad Air 4 on the way, Apple has augmented reality plans for TV+ bonus content, and Benjamin and Zac unpack the week in iPhone 12 rumors.

Tune in at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT:

Stories

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

