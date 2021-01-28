9to5Mac Happy Hour 314: Premium MacBook Air, iOS 14.4 release, AAPL earnings

9to5Mac’s Benjamin Mayo and Zac Hall unpack the newest MacBook Air rumors about a thinner and lighter model with higher performance, iOS 14.4 and Apple’s latest software updates and new features, Dan Riccio’s mysterious new role at Apple, and the company’s big earnings results.

Bloomberg: Apple to launch ‘higher end’ MacBook Air with thinner bezels as soon as later this year, brings back MagSafe charging

Face ID for Mac ‘developed’ by Apple but not coming soon; 5G same

iOS 14.4 now available with Apple Watch Unity face support, bug fixes, and more

iOS 14.4: How to label Bluetooth devices as a speaker, headphones, hearing aids, more

Apple says iOS 14.4 patches 3 security flaws that ‘may have been actively exploited’

watchOS 7.3 now available with new Unity watch faces, ECG in more countries, more

Apple officially launches new ‘Time to Walk’ feature for Apple Watch and Fitness+

Apple unveils limited-edition Apple Watch Series 6 and more for Black History Month

Apple releases HomePod Software Version 14.4 with new Handoff experience, more

macOS Big Sur 11.2 RC now available with Bluetooth improvements, M1 Mac fixes, more

macOS Big Sur 11.2 RC 2 now available as a public release nears

Apple engineering SVP Dan Riccio transitioning to oversee ‘new project,’ John Ternus takes lead of hardware team

