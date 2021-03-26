9to5Mac Happy Hour 322: Mac OS X turns twenty, iPad multitasking, iPhone 13 rumors

Zac and Benjamin touch on the state of iPad multitasking, Mac OS X turning 20 and its future, Apple accidentally breaking shared Shortcuts, HomePod and iPhone 13 rumors, and much more.
- Apple partners with Los Angeles restaurants to deliver free pizzas for season finale of ‘Servant’
- HomePod mini reportedly includes room temperature and humidity sensor, could be enabled through software update
- Report: iPhone 13 on track for late September release date
- iPhone 13 rumored to use LPTO displays from Samsung with 120Hz support
- Apple launches new ‘Apple Teacher Portfolio’ and other tools for educators
- Leaked image claims to show iPhone 13 front glass panels with smaller notch
- Apple releases Pages, Numbers, and Keynote updates with precise editing controls, updated media browser, more
- iOS code reveals ‘A14X’ processor ahead of rumored iPad Pro upgrades
- New Apple Silicon iMacs referenced in latest macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta
- Apple TV+ comedy Trying renewed for season three
- Former Apple VP Scott Forstall celebrates the 20th anniversary of Mac OS X on Twitter
- Apple says it is working to fix Shortcuts bug that broke sharing links
- It’s not just you, sharing shortcuts via iCloud is completely broken right now
- Bypass the App Store, suggests Apple, to iOS developers
- Apple TV streaming ’12 Angry Men…and Women’ free for four weeks, a play recorded at the Steve Jobs Theater
