Apple is celebrating its 45th anniversary today. From a garage company created in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne, Apple is now the most valuable brand and company. To celebrate this date, we want to ask you, 9to5Mac’s reader, what is your current favorite Apple product.

For this poll, we’re going to consider the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, and Apple TV lineup. If any other Apple product, such as the HomePod mini or the iPod touch, is your favorite device, we’d like to hear from you in the comments section below.

Let’s start with the iPhone. Apple sells today seven different phones. It goes all the way from the 2018 iPhone XR to the powerful iPhone 12 Pro Max. Regardless of your current iPhone, we can say for sure that this device changed a lot of people’s life. “It’s an iPod, a phone, and an internet communicator,” said Steve Jobs when introducing the first iPhone. As of today, this device can do so much more, but the most important part is that it helps to connect people all over the world.

Then there’s the iPad. Apple currently sells four different iPad models: the fifth-generation iPad mini, the eighth-generation iPad, the fourth-generation iPad Air, and the fourth-generation iPad Pro. You can use an iPad for school, to work, read the news, watch TV shows, play games, and more. It doesn’t matter which tablet do you have, it probably works just fine to create a lot of things without the need for a computer.

But don’t forget about the Mac. The company sells a bunch of them, even though the iMac Pro just has been discontinued. After introducing the first M1 Macs in 2020, 2021 should be the year Apple will unveil a redesigned iMac and MacBook. The powerful Apple Silicon just started showing the love the company really gives to its first-ever launched product, and the one who saved Apple from bankruptcy.

There’s also the Apple Watch. Apple’s first wearable device now helps save lives. There are Series 6, SE, and Series 3 being sold today. There are a lot of stories about how the Apple Watch changed people’s routine, saved them after an accident, and 9to5Mac also has a series about this device.

And if you love Apple, we can’t forget about the AirPods. Apple sells the second-generation AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Max. One thing that is for sure across all these devices, is that they connect seamlessly with other Apple products, have a great sound quality, and most of the time they just work. AirPods are so convenient that’s become normal for a person to have more than a pair at home. How many do you have?

Last but not least, there’s the Apple TV. Apple only sells two models: the 2017 Apple TV 4K and the 2016 Apple TV HD. We’ve been hearing rumors for a while about a new set-top-box and during this pandemic, we’ve never relied more on the Apple TV than we do now. We can watch our favorite TV shows and movies on a bunch of different streaming services, we can play games, watch live TV, and listen to music while checking out our Photos library.

So here’s the question: What is your current favorite Apple product? Tell us in the poll below and elaborate down in the comments!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: