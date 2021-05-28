Zac and Benjamin close out the Apple/Epic trial, marvel at some amazing upcoming Apple Watch accessibility features, analyze the rumored thinner M1X Mac mini mockups, and give their hands-on impressions with the new M1 iPad Pro and the new Apple TV remote.

