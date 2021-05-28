9to5Mac Happy Hour 331: Hands on with the new Apple TV and M1 iPad Pro

May. 28th 2021

Zac and Benjamin close out the Apple/Epic trial, marvel at some amazing upcoming Apple Watch accessibility features, analyze the rumored thinner M1X Mac mini mockups, and give their hands-on impressions with the new M1 iPad Pro and the new Apple TV remote. 

Zac Hall @ apollozac.com

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

iPad Pro/iPad OS

New Apple TV 4K and Siri remote

WWDC 2021

Accessibility

