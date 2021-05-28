Zac and Benjamin close out the Apple/Epic trial, marvel at some amazing upcoming Apple Watch accessibility features, analyze the rumored thinner M1X Mac mini mockups, and give their hands-on impressions with the new M1 iPad Pro and the new Apple TV remote.
iPad Pro/iPad OS
- iPadOS limits iPad Pro power: apps only able to use up to 5 GB RAM each
- Procreate updated with better performance and more layers for M1 iPad Pro users
- MacBook Pro Diary: I can’t wait for the M1X 16-inch MacBook Pro – but it will hurt!
- Halide developers detail new ultra-wide iPad Pro selfie camera, ‘hidden superpower’
- Comment: An iPadOS update is overdue, but it won’t change much for me
New Apple TV 4K and Siri remote
- New Siri Remote support comes to Mac for presentations, media, more with Remote Buddy
- Hands-on: Tips and tricks for using the Apple TV Siri remote to control your TV, receiver, and speakers
WWDC 2021
- Roundup: Everything Apple could announce at WWDC 2021
- Comment: The future of WWDC is almost certainly a hybrid online/offline event
Accessibility
- Apple celebrates Global Accessibility Awareness with App Store, Fitness+, Shortcuts Gallery, more
- Apple SignTime service will connect Apple Store and Apple Support customers with interpreters
- Do Apple’s new accessibility features hint at UI changes for iOS 15? It’s possible
