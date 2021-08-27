9to5Mac Happy Hour 344: Steve Jobs legacy, Apple Watch design changes, TestFlight on Mac

This week on Happy Hour Zac and Benjamin take a retrospective tone this week, remembering the short-lived Cards app, the passing of Steve Jobs on the tenth anniversary of his retirement as CEO, all the incredible new features in iOS 15 beta 7, and the not-so-great-deal that is the Apple News Partner Program.

