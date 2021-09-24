9to5Mac Happy Hour 348: iPhone 13 and iPad mini reviews, iOS 15 released, Epic trial conclusion

This week on Happy Hour Zac and Benjamin break down the features and quirks revealed by the iPhone 13 reviews dropping, and consider the personal appeal of the new iPad mini. iOS 15 is here … and we catch up on the Epic Games lawsuit decision from a couple weeks ago.
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
- iFixit iPhone 13 and 13 Pro teardown shows bigger batteries, new internal design and camera system
- Not so ProMotion: Third-party apps limited to 60Hz animations on iPhone 13 Pro
- First impressions: The new iPad mini is the perfect size and it packs a serious punch
- iPhone 13 Pro Max sets record in smartphone battery stress test, with almost ten hours of continuous use
- iOS 15: Here’s everything new in FaceTime
- PSA: iPhone 13 Pro might be nearly incompatible with the MagSafe Duo
- Apple explains how it created the iPhone 13’s Cinematic Mode
- Hands-on: Here’s how Background Sounds work in iOS 15
- Apple tells Epic it won’t allow Fortnite back on the App Store until court verdict is final
