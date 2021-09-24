9to5Mac Happy Hour 348: iPhone 13 and iPad mini reviews, iOS 15 released, Epic trial conclusion

This week on Happy Hour Zac and Benjamin break down the features and quirks revealed by the iPhone 13 reviews dropping, and consider the personal appeal of the new iPad mini. iOS 15 is here … and we catch up on the Epic Games lawsuit decision from a couple weeks ago.

Sponsored by Notion: Go to Notion.so and use promo code HAPPYHOUR to get $250 off its annual team plan. That’s multiple months free for your growing team.

Sponsored by Headspace: You deserve to feel happier, and Headspace is meditation made simple. Go to Headspace.com/MAC for a one-month free trial.

Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Read More

Listen to more Happy Hour Episodes

Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts

Enjoy the podcast?

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: