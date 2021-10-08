9to5Mac Happy Hour 350: Apple Watch goes on sale, Find My AirPods, iOS 15.1 beta 3

This week on Happy Hour, Benjamin and Chance discuss this week’s Apple news including the latest antitrust case with the EU, the surprisingly fast availability of Apple Watch Series 7, new AirPods Find My features and a rumored roadmap for CarPlay. Plus, we cover what’s new in iOS 15.1 beta 3.

Sponsored by MacUpdater: Keep all your software up-to-date effortlessly. Download MacUpdater at corecode.io/happyhour. Get 10% off by using HAPPYHOURQ3 at checkout.

Sponsored by Raycon: Get 15% off your order when you go to BuyRaycon.com/HappyHour. It’s such a good deal you’ll want to grab a pair and a spare.

Sponsored by ExpressVPN: Take back your Internet privacy today and get 3 months free with a 1-year package at ExpressVPN.com/HappyHour.

Follow

Chance Miller @chancehmiller

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Read More

Listen to more Happy Hour Episodes

Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts

Enjoy the podcast?

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: