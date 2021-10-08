9to5Mac Happy Hour 350: Apple Watch goes on sale, Find My AirPods, iOS 15.1 beta 3

This week on Happy Hour, Benjamin and Chance discuss this week’s Apple news including the latest antitrust case with the EU, the surprisingly fast availability of Apple Watch Series 7, new AirPods Find My features and a rumored roadmap for CarPlay. Plus, we cover what’s new in iOS 15.1 beta 3.
