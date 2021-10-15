9to5Mac Happy Hour 351: New MacBook Pro expectations unleashed, Apple Watch Series 7 reviews

Benjamin and Zac discuss the initial reaction to the Apple Watch Series 7, HomeKit announcements, some TV+ news, and — most importantly — get hyped for the new MacBook Pros coming at the ‘Unleashed’ Apple event next week.

