New HomePod mini colors now available for in-store pick up and delivery this week

Apple’s three new HomePod mini colors are now available to order on Apple.com and the Apple Store app. The colors were introduced a few weeks ago at Apple’s “Unleashed” special event and include: yellow, orange, and a dark blue. They’re a big departure from the neutral white and space grey colors that Apple has offered for HomePods for 4 years. The new colors are priced at the same $99.

Apple is offering in-store pick up at retail stores for the new colors in addition to delivery this week. During checkout you can choose to add more HomePod minis to your bag, this is recommended if you plan to create a multi-room audio system. You can also add these new HomePod minis to your existing multi-room HomePod set up.

Mark Gurman at Bloomberg and Sam Kohl at AppleTrack both previously reported that the new HomePod minis would be available this week.

While the new HomePod minis aren’t really any different from a hardware perspective, they do feature the latest software that Apple recently released for existing HomePod owners. Some of the new features include:

Stereo pairing for HomePod minis – compatible with Apple TV 4K

Audio controls automatically appear on your iPhone or iPad’s lock screens

Lower the bass level to avoid disturbing your neighbors

Turn on your Apple TV and control it with HomePod

From left to right: White, blue, orange, yellow, and space gray HomePod minis

