9to5Mac Happy Hour 355: iOS 15.2 features, AirPods 3 experience, Tim Cook talks crypto

Benjamin is still waiting for his new laptop, but it’s getting closer. Meanwhile, every tech company in Silicon Valley is giving them away. Zac tries out the AirPods 3. Tim Cook provides some surprising opinions on cryptocurrency. And, Apple is trying to use Keynote decks as holiday card templates.

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

