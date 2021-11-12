9to5Mac Happy Hour 355: iOS 15.2 features, AirPods 3 experience, Tim Cook talks crypto

Benjamin is still waiting for his new laptop, but it’s getting closer. Meanwhile, every tech company in Silicon Valley is giving them away. Zac tries out the AirPods 3. Tim Cook provides some surprising opinions on cryptocurrency. And, Apple is trying to use Keynote decks as holiday card templates.
Sponsored by DEVONtechnologies: Get a 10% discount on DEVONthink 3 or upgrades to it with the coupon code “9to5mac-2021” on the DEVONtechnologies website.
Sponsored by Raycon: Get 15% off your order when you go to BuyRaycon.com/HappyHour. It’s such a good deal you’ll want to grab a pair and a spare.
Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!
Sponsored by Upstart: Find out how Upstart can lower your monthly payments today when you go to Upstart.com/HAPPYHOUR.
Follow
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
Read More
- Hands-on: iOS 15.2 beta 2 changes and features – Legacy Contact, Hide My Email, and more [Video]
- What’s new in iOS 15.2 beta 2: Legacy Contacts, Find My updates, more [U: Public beta too]
- Apple launches Apple Business Essentials: Device management, storage, onsite repairs, and more for one monthly price
- Judge denies Apple’s request to delay App Store changes in Epic games case
- Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky joins Apple’s board of directors
- Apple TV app gets new sidebar on iPad and dedicated Store tab with iOS 15.2 beta 2
- Jony Ive still collaborating with team at Apple, ‘LoveFrom’ name inspired by Steve Jobs
- Netflix launches its first selection of games on iPhone and iPad, sign up using Apple In-App Purchase
- Apple debuts annual Holiday Gift Guide: ‘Let the holidays be for everyone’
- Tim Cook says he owns cryptocurrency, Apple ‘looking’ at it for Apple Pay
- Here’s why Twitter, Uber, and more are giving fully loaded M1 Max MacBook Pros to engineers
Listen to more Happy Hour Episodes
Subscribe
Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts
- Stacktrace
- Apple @ Work
- Alphabet Scoop
- Electrek
- The Buzz Podcast
- Space Explored
- Rapid Unscheduled Discussions
Enjoy the podcast?
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.