Kuo: Apple’s mixed reality headset to be released in late 2022 with limited supplies

If all the rumors are correct, 2022 is the year when Apple will finally introduce its own mixed reality headset. As we learn more about the product, technology analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple’s headset will be released in late 2022 with limited supplies.

In a note sent to investors seen by 9to5Mac, Kuo mentions that Apple’s AR/VR headset will be “postponed to the end of 2022.” According to the analyst, more significant shipments of the product won’t begin until the first quarter of 2023, suggesting that the headset will arrive in stores with only a few units available for customers.

Kuo had already said in a previous note that Apple already anticipates delays in the production of its mixed reality headset as the device is expected to have much more advanced hardware and design than rival products.

Although the exact release date is unknown, a late 2022 release could mean that orders will start in November or December – something that has been becoming frequent at Apple due to supply constraints. As an example, AirPods Max were introduced in December 2020, while the estimated shipping time quickly slipped to March 2021 after pre-orders.

A recent report predicted that Apple’s AR/VR headset will have an “innovative three-display configuration” combining two Micro OLED displays and one AMOLED panel. Other rumors suggest that the device will be equipped with advanced sensors for environment and gesture detection, as well as a powerful chip.

Renders show that the headset will have design elements inspired by the AirPods Max and Apple Watch. The price can be as high as $3,000.

