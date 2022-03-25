9to5Mac Happy Hour 374: Mac Studio and Apple Studio Display hands-on, first Home Key door lock, EV routing in Maps
This week, Benjamin and special guest Chance Miller discuss the delayed Matter rollout, a major Apple services outage, and the final release of EV navigation routing in Apple Maps. Plus, Chance gives his hands-on impressions with the Mac Studio, Apple Studio Display and iPad Air 5.
Sponsored by Lumin Skin: Level up your skincare game with Lumin Skin today! Go to LuminSkin.com/HappyHour to get your free trial of Lumin’s products.
Sponsored by New Relic: That next 9:00 p.m. call is just waiting to happen, get New Relic before it does! You can get access to the whole New Relic platform and 100GB of data free, forever – no credit card required. Sign up at NewRelic.com/happyhour.
Sponsored by BetterHelp: As a listener, you’ll get 10% off your first month by visiting our sponsor at BetterHelp.com/MacHappyHour.
Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR.
Follow
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
Chance Miller @ChanceHMiller
Read More
- Here’s how you will (and won’t) be able to use Apple digital IDs in the real world
- Apple officially launches digital IDs in Arizona with more states coming ‘soon’
- Apple lobbies to bring digital IDs in Wallet to New York State
- Review: Schlage Encode Plus – the first smart lock with Apple home key support [Video]
- 3D print your own Apple Studio Display cable remover
- Apple Studio Display’s power cable is removable, but it requires a special tool
- PSA: Apple services including iMessage, Apple Music, iCloud, and more are currently down [U]
- Apple’s new Studio Display has 64GB of onboard storage, because why not?
- iPad Air 5 is great, but here’s why it’s not an M1 iPad Pro replacement
- EV routing comes to Apple Maps and CarPlay for Ford Mach-E drivers with iOS 15.4
- Mac Studio hands-on: Unboxing and first impressions
Listen to more Happy Hour Episodes
Subscribe
Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts
- Stacktrace
- Apple @ Work
- Alphabet Scoop
- Electrek
- The Buzz Podcast
- Space Explored
- Rapid Unscheduled Discussions
Enjoy the podcast?
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour or shop 9to5Mac Merch!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.