Apple patent describes iPad keyboard accessory that triggers macOS-like UI

Various rumors on Apple releasing an MacBook/iPad hybrid have been circling for a while. Today, the US Patent and Trademark Office has granted another new patent for Apple that raises new suspicion. According to Patently Apple, this new patent involves a hinged iPad keyboard accessory with an iPad using a macOS-like interface.

This keyboard would provide more flexibility for users with multiple installation modes. It also illustrates a MacBook-like device where an iPad with macOS-like UI attaches magnetically to this keyboard.

Image Source: Patently Apple

The patent also suggests the keyboard’s hinge may magnetically support the Apple Pencil. Patently Apple believes the hinge may even support additional accessories like a camera, projector, or microphone – it’s also likely the form-factor of the iPad will be refreshed alongside this accessory.

Noted in the patent, the accessory has both a base portion and a coupling mechanism; the base portion could include a keyboard with a set of electromechanical keys. The coupling mechanism could be on the side of the keyboard or on the base portion of the iPad.

So it seems there is a possibility that Apple is considering a MacBook/iPad hybrid device. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently mentioned his view on Apple creating an iPadOS Pro concept with multiple Mac-like modes – while most users don’t need the power of a Mac in their iPad, many power users beg to differ.

The iPadOS experience has been lacking for many, so the power of MacOS in the iPad form-factor would be a welcomed new product. With iPadOS 16 expected to arrive this year, there is quite a long wish list of items we at 9to5Mac hope to see unveiled soon.

Do you think we will ever see a MacBook/iPad hybrid?

Only time will tell if this patent comes to fruition. We do expect more new Macs announced this year at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

