WWDC 2022 keynote replay now available on Apple’s website and YouTube

Apple on Monday held its keynote for the Worldwide Developers Conference event focused on updates to existing software. Don’t worry if you missed it as the WWDC 2022 keynote replay is now on Apple’s website and YouTube channel.

The Cupertino company introduced updates like iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, watchOS 9 as well as new hardware. It also announced a new redesigned MacBook Air with the M2 chip alongside an update to the 13-inch MacBook Pro which will also receive the M2 chip.

This was Apple’s second event of the year, following the company’s “Peek Performance” spring event on March 8. With WWDC 2022 holding a mixture of virtual and in-person events, there’s still more to come the rest of the week.

Apple live-streamed the WWDC 2022 keynote on its website and YouTube channel, and the full presentation is able to be rewatched. Additionally, you can view the keynote on Apple Podcasts, through audio or video format.

Don’t forget to check out our full coverage on 9to5Mac with everything Apple announces throughout the week.

Check out the WWDC 2022 keynote replay below:

Video from Apple’s YouTube channel

What did you think of the event? Was there anything that surprised you? Let us know in the comments below.

More on WWDC 2022:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: