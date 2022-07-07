Someone plants AirTag on Japanese police car, plot literally backfires

While there’s been reports of AirTags being used for stalking, we’ve yet to hear of someone trying to stalk police. Just recently, someone actually planted an AirTag on an unmarked police car in Japan, according to Sora News 24.

Back in May, a detective went into his unmarked police vehicle when he noticed a foreign object on its muffler. Upon looking, there was a plastic box with an AirTag inside. For those unfamiliar, AirTags are small – about the size of a coin and can fit most places. Once found, officers were on the lookout for additional AirTags and searched each police car thoroughly. The question of who actually left the AirTag is still unanswered.

Who planted an AirTag on the police car?

Sora News 24 goes on to state that when the AirTag was found, the police car was in the visitor parking lot. Anyone could have accessed the parking lot, making the mystery one that will likely remain unsolved.

The interesting part of the story is that the AirTag was left on the police car’s muffler. While the car’s running, the muffler can get up to 300 degrees Fahrenheit or more. Additionally, the highest temperature an AirTag can sustain is 140 degrees Fahrenheit. With that being said, if the detective had not noticed the tracker, it would have backfired- literally.

