Curious how much storage Apple has put in its iPads over the years or how much storage your current iPad has (or could have had)? Read along for a look at the complete iPad storage list for what capacities come with every iPad model.

iPad has seen quite the evolution over the years when it comes to storage. When Apple first started iPad with limited capacities, they now match Mac/PC storage levels.

Before checking out the specs below, do you know the storage options of the original iPad? 

Also, you can check the available storage on your own iPad by heading to Settings > General > iPhone storage.

Ok, here’s the full iPad storage list…

iPad storage list: Capacity specs for every model

iPad Pro 11″ 3rd gen storage?

128, 256, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB (full specs)

iPad Pro 12.9″ 5th gen storage?

128, 256, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB (full specs)

iPad Air 5th gen storage?

64 or 256GB (full specs)

iPad mini 6th gen storage?

64 or 256GB (full specs)

iPad 9th gen storage?

64 or 256GB (full specs)

iPad Air 4th gen storage?

64 or 256GB (full specs)

iPad 8th gen storage?

32 or 128GB (full specs)

iPad Pro 11″ 2nd gen storage?

128, 256, 512GB, or 1TB (full specs)

iPad Pro 12.9″ 4th gen storage?

128, 256, 512GB, or 1TB (full specs)

iPad 7th gen cameras?

32 or 128GB (full specs)

iPad mini 5th gen storage?

64 or 256GB (full specs)

iPad Air 3rd gen storage?

64 or 256GB (full specs)

iPad Pro 11″ 1st gen storage?

64, 256, 512GB, or 1TB (full specs)

iPad Pro 12.9″ 3rd gen storage?

64, 256, 512GB, or 1TB (full specs)

iPad 6th gen storage?

32 or 128GB (full specs)

iPad Pro 10.5″ storage?

64, 256, or 512GB (full specs)

iPad Pro 12.9″ 2nd gen storage?

64, 256, or 512GB (full specs)

iPad 5th gen storage?

32 or 128GB (full specs)

iPad Pro 9.7″ storage?

32, 128, or 256GB (full specs)

iPad Pro 12.9″ 1st gen storage?

32, 128, or 256GB (full specs)

iPad mini 4th gen storage?

16, 32, 64, or 128GB (full specs)

iPad mini 3rd gen storage?

16, 64, or 128GB (full specs)

iPad Air 2 storage?

16, 32, 64, or 128GB (full specs)

iPad mini 2 storage?

16, 32, 64, or 128GB (full specs)

iPad Air storage?

16, 32, 64, or 128GB (full specs)

iPad mini storage?

16, 32, or 64GB (full specs)

iPad 4th gen storage?

16, 32, 64, or 128GB (full specs)

iPad 3rd gen storage?

16, 32, or 64GB (full specs)

iPad 2 storage?

16, 32, or 64GB (full specs)

Original iPad storage?

16, 32, or 64GB (full specs)

iPad storage list 1
Apple’s iPad lineup

What iPad storage most surprised you? Or what did you find most interesting about how Apple has used storage in iPad over the years? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Thanks for reading our iPad storage list!

Data sourced from Apple, The iPhone Wiki, and Mactracker

