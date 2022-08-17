Curious how much storage Apple has put in its iPads over the years or how much storage your current iPad has (or could have had)? Read along for a look at the complete iPad storage list for what capacities come with every iPad model.
iPad has seen quite the evolution over the years when it comes to storage. When Apple first started iPad with limited capacities, they now match Mac/PC storage levels.
Along with this guide on iPad storage, we’ve got complete lists on iPhone and iPad battery capacity, memory, chips, and more:
- iPhone battery mAh list: How much capacity does each iPhone model have?
- iPhone camera list: Here are the lenses found in every model
- iPad RAM list: Here’s how much memory every iPad model has
- iPad chip list: Here’s what Apple Silicon is in every model
- iPad display list: Size, resolution, ppi, and brightness for every model
Before checking out the specs below, do you know the storage options of the original iPad?
Also, you can check the available storage on your own iPad by heading to Settings > General > iPhone storage.
Ok, here’s the full iPad storage list…
iPad storage list: Capacity specs for every model
Note: An Apple News bug may cause the information below to display incorrectly. Read on 9to5Mac.com for all the details.
128, 256, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB (full specs)
128, 256, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB (full specs)
64 or 256GB (full specs)
64 or 256GB (full specs)
64 or 256GB (full specs)
64 or 256GB (full specs)
32 or 128GB (full specs)
128, 256, 512GB, or 1TB (full specs)
128, 256, 512GB, or 1TB (full specs)
32 or 128GB (full specs)
64 or 256GB (full specs)
64 or 256GB (full specs)
64, 256, 512GB, or 1TB (full specs)
64, 256, 512GB, or 1TB (full specs)
32 or 128GB (full specs)
64, 256, or 512GB (full specs)
64, 256, or 512GB (full specs)
32 or 128GB (full specs)
32, 128, or 256GB (full specs)
32, 128, or 256GB (full specs)
16, 32, 64, or 128GB (full specs)
16, 64, or 128GB (full specs)
16, 32, 64, or 128GB (full specs)
16, 32, 64, or 128GB (full specs)
16, 32, 64, or 128GB (full specs)
16, 32, or 64GB (full specs)
16, 32, 64, or 128GB (full specs)
16, 32, or 64GB (full specs)
16, 32, or 64GB (full specs)
16, 32, or 64GB (full specs)
What iPad storage most surprised you? Or what did you find most interesting about how Apple has used storage in iPad over the years? Share your thoughts in the comments!
Thanks for reading our iPad storage list!
Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:
- Best USB-C and Thunderbolt displays for Mac
- Should you buy the iPad Air or the 11-inch iPad Pro? Here’s how they compare
- iOS 16 Lock Screen: Hands-on customizing iPhone with widgets, fonts, photos
- iOS 16 brings new dynamic wallpaper ‘collections’ – Here’s a closer look
Data sourced from Apple, The iPhone Wiki, and Mactracker
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.