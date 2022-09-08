Here are all the new Apple videos, following yesterday’s iPhone 14 launch

Apple yesterday announced the four new iPhone 14 models, the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch Ultra, a new Apple Watch SE, and 2nd-gen AirPods Pro – and now has 11 new Apple videos to show them off.

From fast-paced headlines to the full keynote presentation, you can watch them all below …

Full Far Out event

If you weren’t able to watch live yesterday, and want to watch the complete event, you can do so here. The video lasts one second short of 1h 35m.

Unlike last year’s keynote, Apple doesn’t spend an interminable amount of time explaining every nanometer of the new chips, but focuses more on the user benefits.

54-second, head-spinning overview

At the other end of the scale, you can watch a 54-second overview of the new products announced at the event. If you can make sense of this without having seen the event, you get an Advanced Degree in Information Assimilation.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

A quick introduction to the non-pro models, this 1m 41s video doesn’t go into any details but does a decent job of introducing the headline new features.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

If it’s the Pro models that get your interest, Apple offers a similar outline to the non-pro taster in a little more detail, at 4m 19s.

Guided tour of all iPhone 14 models

If you want a bit more detail, there’s a nine-minute guided tour of the new phones, covering an overview, the new front camera, low-light capabilities, Action mode, Cinematic mode in 4K, Lock Screen customization, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS via satellite, and trade-in.

For the Pro models, Apple also covers the 48MP camera, Always-on display, Dynamic Island, and A16 Bionic chip.

Dynamic Island (iPhone 14 Pro models only)

One of the most impressive elements of the new Pro models is the way Apple has turned a necessity into a virtue. The new pill-shaped cutout has been branded as the Dynamic Island, and Apple has designed a whole new UI around it. This 54-second video gives a quick taster of some of the ways it is used.

Emergency SOS via satellite

There’s a similarly brief overview of this new feature, in a 1m 14s video.

Apple Watch ‘Dear Apple’

Apple showed a video featuring some of the letters Apple Watch owners have written to the company about how it saved their life or made a big difference to it. You can watch this three-minute video here.

Apple Watch Series 8

As with the iPhone videos, this 1m 36s overview just gives you the headlines, focusing primarily on the new health and fitness features.

Apple Watch Ultra

As you’d expect, Apple takes a bit more time to describe the Apple Watch Ultra, showing all the features intended to benefit adventurers and divers. 3m 13s, to be exact.

AirPods Pro 2nd generation

Finally, there’s a fast-paced one-minute overview of the second-generation AirPods Pro, highlighting adaptive noise transparency, better noise cancellation, personalized spatial audio, slide volume controls, and more. Don’t expect to find out any details!

The poor second-generation Apple Watch SE doesn’t get a video.

