9to5Mac Happy Hour 401: More iPhone 14 Pro thoughts, Stage Manager changes, October event rumors

Benjamin and Zac have more to say about the iPhone 14 Pro, with another week of usage under their belts. They also dissect what’s new in the iOS 16.1 beta including the policy changes surrounding Stage Manager on iPad. There’s also rumors about the hardware products we expect to see before the end of the year, and whether they’ll arrive via an October media event or press release.

Sponsored by New Relic: That next 9:00 p.m. call is just waiting to happen, get New Relic before it does! You can get access to the whole New Relic platform and 100GB of data free, forever – no credit card required. Sign up at NewRelic.com/happyhour.

Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR.

Sponsored by ALOGIC: Order the new ALOGIC 4K Clarity Monitor and get the Iris 1080p webcam for free.

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Read More

Listen to more Happy Hour Episodes

Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts

Enjoy the podcast?

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour or shop 9to5Mac Merch!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: