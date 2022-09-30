9to5Mac Happy Hour 401: More iPhone 14 Pro thoughts, Stage Manager changes, October event rumors

Benjamin and Zac have more to say about the iPhone 14 Pro, with another week of usage under their belts. They also dissect what’s new in the iOS 16.1 beta including the policy changes surrounding Stage Manager on iPad. There’s also rumors about the hardware products we expect to see before the end of the year, and whether they’ll arrive via an October media event or press release.
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
